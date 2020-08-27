UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In UK Rises By 1,048 To 328,846 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has increased by 1,048 to 328,846 within the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care said on late Wednesday.

According to the latest official figures, the country's death toll climbed to 41,465, after another 16 people had died of the disease.

A day earlier, the country recorded 1,184 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 822,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

