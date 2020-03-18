The United Kingdom recorded its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as 676 more people have tested positive over the preceding 24 hours, bringing the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 2,626, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed in its daily statistical update on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United Kingdom recorded its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as 676 more people have tested positive over the preceding 24 hours, bringing the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 2,626, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed in its daily statistical update on Wednesday.

Health authorities confirmed that 56,221 people have now been tested in the UK for COVID-19. A total of 2,626 tests have returned a positive result.

During a meeting with Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday afternoon, the UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance admitted that as many as 55,000 people could have already contracted the disease.

Earlier in the week, the UK government introduced a number of stringent measures to curb the spread of the outbreak, including advising against all public gatherings and non-essential travel.

England's National Health Service has also called on all hospitals to cancel non-urgent surgeries for three months, starting from April 15, in order to allow health care facilities to cope with the expected surge of patients who have contracted the disease.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that she expected all schools to close in Scotland at the end of this week.

The Department of Health and Social Care has stopped providing the numbers of deaths from coronavirus disease as part of its daily updates. On Tuesday evening, NHS England confirmed that 14 more people had died after contracting COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the UK to 71.