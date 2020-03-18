UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In UK Rises By 676 Over Past 24 Hours To 2,626 - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in UK Rises by 676 Over Past 24 Hours to 2,626 - Gov't

The United Kingdom recorded its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as 676 more people have tested positive over the preceding 24 hours, bringing the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 2,626, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed in its daily statistical update on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United Kingdom recorded its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as 676 more people have tested positive over the preceding 24 hours, bringing the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 2,626, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed in its daily statistical update on Wednesday.

Health authorities confirmed that 56,221 people have now been tested in the UK for COVID-19. A total of 2,626 tests have returned a positive result.

During a meeting with Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday afternoon, the UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance admitted that as many as 55,000 people could have already contracted the disease.

Earlier in the week, the UK government introduced a number of stringent measures to curb the spread of the outbreak, including advising against all public gatherings and non-essential travel.

England's National Health Service has also called on all hospitals to cancel non-urgent surgeries for three months, starting from April 15, in order to allow health care facilities to cope with the expected surge of patients who have contracted the disease.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that she expected all schools to close in Scotland at the end of this week.

The Department of Health and Social Care has stopped providing the numbers of deaths from coronavirus disease as part of its daily updates. On Tuesday evening, NHS England confirmed that 14 more people had died after contracting COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the UK to 71.

Related Topics

UK Died United Kingdom April All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Denmark to offer take-home test kits to track viru ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Has Right for Self-Determination Within Un ..

3 minutes ago

France Receives Plane With Medical Supplies, 1 Mil ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal dis ..

4 minutes ago

Command Control Centre confirms 247 coronavirus ca ..

22 minutes ago

Canada, France, Iran, S. Korea, Spain Join 'Solida ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.