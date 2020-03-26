UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In UK Rises By About 1,500 To 9,529 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has risen by 1,452 to 9,529 within the past 24 hours, with the death toll having increased by 43 to 465, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said.

The number of new cases is the highest recorded since the first case confirmed in the UK on January 31, while the number of fatalities is the lowest one since March 17.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 467,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 21,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

