Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rises by 2 to 16 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has risen from 14 to 16, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Ukraine has registered 16 cases of COVID-19: 10 in the Chernivtsi Region, 1 in the Zhytomyr Region, 2 in the Kiev Region, 1 in the Donetsk Region and two in the city of Kiev," the ministry wrote in its Telegram- channel on late Wednesday.

The coronavirus disease has left two people dead in Ukraine.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the Ukrainian government imposed quarantine from March 12 to April 3 in all educational institutions and banned public events. Starting from Wednesday, Ukraine also suspended bus, air and rail services as well as subway operation.