Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rises From 218 to 310 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine has risen by 92 to 310 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

"According to the Public Health Center, as of 11:00 p.m., March 27 (21:00 GMT), 310 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine.

Within the past 24 hours, 92 new cases have been recorded," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page on late Friday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ukraine stands at five people.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with about 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.