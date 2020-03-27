UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In US Approaches 93,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Fri 27th March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The United States has almost 93,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,380 deaths from the disease, Johns Hopkins University revealed on its website on Friday.

The United State earlier overtook China as the country with the largest number of infections with the novel strain of coronavirus .

The data provided by Johns Hopkins University revealed that there are 92,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States versus China's 81,897. However, Italy, Spain and China have reported more COVID-19-related deaths than the United States.

