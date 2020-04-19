UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In US Exceeds 735,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:30 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in US Exceeds 735,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in the United States has risen by almost 34,000 to over 735,000 within the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases stands at 735,287 and a total of 39,090 people died from complications related to the virus.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide stands at 2,330,406 with 160,925 deaths.

