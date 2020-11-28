UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In US Surpasses 13 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 13 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The exact number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States stood at 13,047,202 as of 22:15 GMT on Friday.

More than 264,000 people have died of the disease in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 61.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.44 million fatalities, JHU says.

