Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 15 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 15 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU) showed on Tuesday.

The exact number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States stood at 15,019,092 as of Tuesday afternoon.

More than 284,887 people have died of the disease in the country since the start of the pandemic. More than 2 million cases have been confirmed since November 28.