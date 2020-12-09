Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In US Surpasses 15 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:00 AM
WAHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 15 million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU) showed on Tuesday.
The exact number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States stood at 15,019,092 as of Tuesday afternoon.
More than 284,887 people have died of the disease in the country since the start of the pandemic. More than 2 million cases have been confirmed since November 28.