Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 1,600 - John Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 1,600 as of Friday, according to John Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 1,600 as of Friday, according to John Hopkins University.

According to the university data, there are 1,663 cases in the country, while as of Thursday, the total toll stood at 1,300.

The current death toll is 40, and 12 people have recovered so far.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 110 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with the death toll standing at 4,720 and the number of recovered people exceeding 68,000.

