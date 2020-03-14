UrduPoint.com
Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 2,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 2,000, with 47 people having died of the illness, US media reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 2,033, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing the data provided by the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the broadcaster, 70 cases belong to the US citizens who have been repatriated from China's Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The COVID-19 has already been found in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with over 5,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

