Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In US Surpasses 500,000 - Johns Hopkins University
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, has surpassed 500,000, Johns Hopkins University said.
The exact number stands now at 500,399 people, with 18,637 fatalities.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 102,000 fatalities, according to the same university.