UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In US Tops 650,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in US Tops 650,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has topped 650,000, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The number of novel coronavirus cases stands at 653,825 and a total of 30,998 people died from complications related to the virus.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide stands at 2,127,823 with 140,371 deaths.

Related Topics

Died United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

2 hours ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.