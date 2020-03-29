UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Uzbekistan Rises To 133 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Rises to 133 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan has grown by 29 to 133 people over the past 24 hours, while seven patients have completely recovered, the press service of the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Uzbekistan registered its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 15, when a woman tested positive upon returning from France.

"The number of infected people increased to 133. On Sunday, seven patients fully recovered from the disease," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, all those recovered were discharged from hospitals and sent to rehabilitation facilities.

The authorities of Uzbekistan closed the country's borders starting from Monday in an effort to contain the spread of the coroanvirus disease.

Related Topics

France Uzbekistan March Women Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN donates quarter of a million face masks to NYC ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: Compassion should underpin efforts to f ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on ..

9 hours ago

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.