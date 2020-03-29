Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Rises to 133 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan has grown by 29 to 133 people over the past 24 hours, while seven patients have completely recovered, the press service of the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Uzbekistan registered its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 15, when a woman tested positive upon returning from France.

"The number of infected people increased to 133. On Sunday, seven patients fully recovered from the disease," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, all those recovered were discharged from hospitals and sent to rehabilitation facilities.

The authorities of Uzbekistan closed the country's borders starting from Monday in an effort to contain the spread of the coroanvirus disease.