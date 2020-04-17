Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Venezuela Rises by 7 to 204 - Maduro

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen by seven to 204 within the past 24 hours, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We have seven new cases ... The total number of cases has reached 204," Maduro said in a televised address on late Thursday.

Four out of seven recently infected people are doctors, according to the president.

Maduro added that 111 patients had recovered, while nine people had died of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 142,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.