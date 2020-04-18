Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Venezuela Rises by 23 to 227 - Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen by 23 to 227 within the past 24 hours, Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez said.

"We have to report about 23 new cases," Rodriguez said in a televised address on late Friday.

He added that the death toll stood at nine people, while 113 patients had recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.