Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Venezuela Rises By 10 To 298 - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Venezuela Rises by 10 to 298 - Maduro

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen by 10 to 298 within the past 24 hours, President Nicolas Maduro said.

A day ago, the Venezuelan authorities recorded three new cases of the coronavirus disease.

"We have 10 new cases ...

The total number of cases has reached 298," Maduro said in a televised address on late Wednesday.

The president added that 122 patients had recovered, while 10 people had died of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 182,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

