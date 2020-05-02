UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Venezuela Rises By 2 To 335 - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Venezuela Rises by 2 to 335 - Maduro

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen by two to 335 within the past 24 hours, President Nicolas Maduro said.

A day ago, the Venezuelan authorities also recorded two new cases of the coronavirus disease.

"Today we have confirmed two new [COVID-19] cases and Venezuela currently has 335 cases," Maduro said in a televised address on late Friday.

The president added that 148 patients had recovered, while 10 people had died of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 237,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Venezuela March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

2 hours ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

2 hours ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

3 hours ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.