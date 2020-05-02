Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Venezuela Rises by 2 to 335 - Maduro

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen by two to 335 within the past 24 hours, President Nicolas Maduro said.

A day ago, the Venezuelan authorities also recorded two new cases of the coronavirus disease.

"Today we have confirmed two new [COVID-19] cases and Venezuela currently has 335 cases," Maduro said in a televised address on late Friday.

The president added that 148 patients had recovered, while 10 people had died of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 237,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.