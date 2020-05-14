Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Venezuela Rises by 17 to 440 - Maduro

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen by 17 to 440 within the past 24 hours, President Nicolas Maduro said.

A day ago, the Venezuelan authorities recorded only one new case of the coronavirus disease. On Wednesday, Maduro announced a further 30-day extension to the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today we have confirmed 17 new [COVID-19] cases ... 14 imported ones and three more as a result of internal transmission ... [Venezuela] has now 440 confirmed cases," Maduro said in a televised address on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 296,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.