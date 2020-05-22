Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Venezuela Rises by 58 to 882 - Vice President

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen by 58 to 882 within the past 24 hours, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"We have 58 [new COVID-19] cases and Venezuela has registered a total of 882 cases," Rodriguez said in a televised and radio address on late Thursday.

She added that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country stood at 10 people.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 332,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.