Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases on USS Kidd Navy Destroyer Nears 100 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Around 100 sailors of the US Navy destroyer USS Kidd have tested positive for COVID-19, US media reported.

Two US defense officials told the CNN broadcaster on late Friday that more than 95 sailors - or almost 30 percent of the crew - had been infected with the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the US Navy said in a statement that the number of COVID-19 cases on the USS Kidd stood at 78. Over 1,100 coronavirus cases were registered on board of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, according to the same statement.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 238,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States - the worst-hit country by COVID-19 - has confirmed over 1.1 million coronavirus cases so far, with 64,943 fatalities and 164,015 recoveries, the same university says.