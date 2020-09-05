UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 4 Million - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 4 Million - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) India has confirmed 86,432 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 4,023,179, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 69,561 people, with 1,089 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 3.1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

A day earlier, India registered 83,341 new coronavirus cases and 1,096 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 873,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

9 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

10 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

11 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

9 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.