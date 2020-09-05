Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 4 Million - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) India has confirmed 86,432 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 4,023,179, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 69,561 people, with 1,089 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 3.1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

A day earlier, India registered 83,341 new coronavirus cases and 1,096 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 873,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.