UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 2 Million - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 2 Million - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) India has confirmed record 62,538 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 2,027,074, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 41,585, with 886 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 1.

37 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India registered 56,282 new coronavirus cases and 904 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 713,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

8 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

11 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

8 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.