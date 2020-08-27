UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 24 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 24 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus diseases worldwide has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The university said the global coronavirus case tally stood at 24,007,049, with 821,933 deaths.

A total of 15,634,412 people have recovered from COVID-19, it said.

Related Topics

From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

3 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

3 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

3 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.