Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 24 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus diseases worldwide has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The university said the global coronavirus case tally stood at 24,007,049, with 821,933 deaths.
A total of 15,634,412 people have recovered from COVID-19, it said.