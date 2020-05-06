UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Surpasses 3.5Mln - WHO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Surpasses 3.5Mln - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 3.5 million, while more than 243,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

According to the latest data provided by the organization, over the past 24 hours, more than 81,400 cases of the disease have been recorded globally, bringing the total toll of those infected to 3,517,345.

Meanwhile, the global death toll has increased by nearly 3,800 fatalities to 243,401.

On Monday, the total number of infections rose by more than 86,100, while a total of 976 new fatalities were confirmed, according to the WHO.

