MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 20.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It said the global case tally stood at 20,207,011 at 02:25 GMT Wednesday, with 739,898 deaths and 12,460,381 recoveries.