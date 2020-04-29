Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Fatalities in India Surpasses 1,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India increased by 1,897 to 31,332 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has exceeded 1,000, the country's Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, a total of 22,629 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of fatalities rose by 73 bringing the total death toll to 1,007. A total of 827 patients were cured over the given period, which bring the number of recoveries to 2,795.

Most cases have been confirmed in the central Maharashtra state ” 9,318. It is followed by the westernmost Gujarat state (3,744) and the greater New Delhi area (3,314), according to the health authorities.

To curb the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3.