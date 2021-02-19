UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In DR Congo Rises To 6, Two People Died - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:40 AM

Number of Confirmed Ebola Cases in DR Congo Rises to 6, Two People Died - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The number of confirmed cases of the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has reached six, with two people having died, the health minister of the North Kivu province said.

The new outbreak of Ebola started in DR Congo in early February.

"Today we have confirmed two new cases [of Ebola]. Now we have six cases, two people have died. The vaccination is underway," Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Thursday, as quoted by the 7sur7 news outlet.

On November 18, national Minister of Health Eteni Longondo announced the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in the RC Congo that killed more than 50 people.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organization to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DR Congo's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015, with more than 11,000 people having died and some 28,000 cases having been reported.

