UrduPoint.com

Number Of Confirmed Measles Cases In Armenia Rises To 12 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Number of Confirmed Measles Cases in Armenia Rises to 12 - Health Ministry

A number of confirmed measles cases in Armenia has risen to 12, with all patients hospitalized and being in moderately severe condition, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) A number of confirmed measles cases in Armenia has risen to 12, with all patients hospitalized and being in moderately severe condition, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the health ministry reported 11 identified cases.

"As of 11:00 local time (07:00 GMT), the number of laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Armenia has reached 12," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement called for the immunization of those children who have not received scheduled vaccinations against measles, as well as of individuals who have been in contact with the ill patients without having at least two administered vaccine doses.

Measles is an acute viral respiratory disease. Its symptoms usually develop within 10-12 days after exposure to an infected person and last from seven to 10 days. Initial symptoms include high temperature, often greater than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes.

Related Topics

Armenia All From

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of famous singer Saleem Raza bei ..

Birth anniversary of famous singer Saleem Raza being observed

3 minutes ago
 Turkish president meets Turkish Cypriot leader in ..

Turkish president meets Turkish Cypriot leader in Istanbul

3 minutes ago
 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia sends 14 aid planes to quake-hit Trki ..

Saudi Arabia sends 14 aid planes to quake-hit Trkiye, Syria

3 minutes ago
 64 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshaw ..

64 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

34 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashemy participates in Raisina Dialogue

Reem Al Hashemy participates in Raisina Dialogue

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.