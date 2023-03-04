Number of Confirmed Measles Cases in Armenia Rises to 12 - Health Ministry

A number of confirmed measles cases in Armenia has risen to 12, with all patients hospitalized and being in moderately severe condition, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) A number of confirmed measles cases in Armenia has risen to 12, with all patients hospitalized and being in moderately severe condition, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the health ministry reported 11 identified cases.

"As of 11:00 local time (07:00 GMT), the number of laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Armenia has reached 12," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement called for the immunization of those children who have not received scheduled vaccinations against measles, as well as of individuals who have been in contact with the ill patients without having at least two administered vaccine doses.

Measles is an acute viral respiratory disease. Its symptoms usually develop within 10-12 days after exposure to an infected person and last from seven to 10 days. Initial symptoms include high temperature, often greater than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes.