Number Of Confirmed Measles Cases In Armenia Reaches 29 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Number of Confirmed Measles Cases in Armenia Reaches 29 - Health Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The number of confirmed cases of measles in Armenia as of Tuesday morning increased to 29, the Armenian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases on Monday was 20.

"As of 10 a.m. (06:00 GMT), the number of laboratory confirmed cases of measles reached 29, 15 people were hospitalized, seven were already released," the ministry's statement read.

The condition of the patients is assessed as moderately severe.

Some of the patients were not vaccinated, while others had only one injection, the ministry said.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. Young children are at the highest risk with serious complications, including death. Vaccination against measles is extremely effective with 97% of the vaccinated never catching this disease. Conversely, a non-vaccinated person has almost a 100% chance of being infected at the first contact with a carrier.

