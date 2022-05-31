UrduPoint.com

Number Of Confirmed Monkeypox Cases In Portugal Rises To 100 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Number of Confirmed Monkeypox Cases in Portugal Rises to 100 - Reports

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Portugal rose to 100, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Portugal rose to 100, media reported on Tuesday.

Portuguese radio TSF cited the national health service as saying that four more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours.

The majority of cases were registered in Lisbon and in the area of the Tagus River, according to the report. Several cases were detected in the North Region and the Algarve. The health authorities noted that all those infected are males aged between 20 and 61 years old, though most of them are under 40 years old.

Hundreds of monkeypox cases have been reported lately in European countries, Australia, and the United States.

Medical officers are still unsure about the ways the infection has spread since monkeypox is endemic in African countries and the majority of those infected have neither had any contact with African people nor traveled there. According to the WHO, majority of cases have spread among the gay and bisexual men through mass events.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

