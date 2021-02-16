UrduPoint.com
Number Of Contractors Injured In Erbil Rocket Attack Rises To 9 - Military Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Number of Contractors Injured in Erbil Rocket Attack Rises to 9 - Military Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The number of contractors injured in the recent rocket attack in Erbil in the Kurdissh area of Iraq has increased to nine, official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Iraq's Alsumaria tv reported that three rockets fell near the international airport in Erbil.

Marotto adding that at least one person was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured.

According to the spokesman, about 14 rockets were launched by militants with 3 impacting within Erbil Air Base (EAB). He confirmed that eight civilian contractors and one US military contractor were injured in the attack.

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani has discussed the rocket attack with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with both agreeing to coordinate closely in the investigation.

