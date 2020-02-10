UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases Down For 6 Days Straight In China, Except Hubei - Statistics

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:10 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases Down for 6 Days Straight in China, Except Hubei - Statistics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in all regions of China, with the exception of Hubei Province, has been on the decline for six days in a row, statistics from the country's National Health Commission reveal.

Outside of Hubei, 890 new coronavirus cases were registered in China on February 3. The next day, 731 new cases were registered in all of China except Hubei. On February 5, 707 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country, with the exception of Hubei Province, on February 6 - 696 cases, on February 7 - 558 cases, on February 8 - 509 cases and on February 9 - 444 new cases.

A spokesman for China's National Health Commission, Mi Feng, told reporters on Sunday that the decline in new coronavirus cases in all of Chinese provinces except Hubei demonstrates the effectiveness of measures that China is taking to control the spread of the virus.

The current coronavirus outbreak started in the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei Province in December. It has since spread to other countries, including France, Germany, the United States and Russia.

According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, the death toll from the new coronavirus infection currently stands at 908 in China. Over 3,200 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

