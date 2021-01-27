Number of Coronavirus Cases Globally Tops 100Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 100 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

According to the latest update, 100,032,461 people were infected with the coronavirus, 2,149,385 patients have died from the disease, and more than 55 million people have recovered.