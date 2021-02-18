UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Decline In US - CDC Director

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Decline in US - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United States is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations with a death rate almost steady and new variants of the virus that are jeopardizing the progress, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing at White House on Wednesday.

Walensky reported that the number new coronavirus cases and hospital admissions have been decreasing  since January to reach 86,000 and 7,700 per day, respectively. Over the past, week both seven-day averages decreased by more than 20 percent.

"While cases and hospitalizations continue to move in the right direction, we remain in the midst of a very serious pandemic and we continue to have more cases than we did even during last summer's peak.

And a continued spread of variants that are more transmissible could jeopardize the progress we have made in the last month," Walensky said.

The latest CDC data indicate that deaths decline by 0.6 percent to an average of 3.076 per day from February 9 to February 15.

Walensky estimated that the total number of coronavirus-related deaths may grow between  515,000 and 540,000 by March 6 from the current 488,352 deaths.

