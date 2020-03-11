Number of Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 7 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has increased to seven, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, two new positive cases of the disease were reported in the northern province of Samangan and one more in Herat province.

According to Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for Ministry of Public Health, one of the patients returned from Iran three days ago, where the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 8,000.

The first case of the new type of coronavirus was registered in Afghanistan in late February.

Since the start of the outbreak in late December, more than 115,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus disease, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people. Over half of the people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, although the number of cases is rising rapidly, in particular, across Europe.