UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Afghanistan Rises To 7 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 7 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has increased to seven, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, two new positive cases of the disease were reported in the northern province of Samangan and one more in Herat province.

According to Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for Ministry of Public Health, one of the patients returned from Iran three days ago, where the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 8,000.

The first case of the new type of coronavirus was registered in Afghanistan in late February.

Since the start of the outbreak in late December, more than 115,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus disease, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people. Over half of the people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, although the number of cases is rising rapidly, in particular, across Europe.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Europe Herat February December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

40 minutes ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

1 hour ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

1 hour ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

2 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.