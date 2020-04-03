Number of Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 245 - Health Ministry

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan rose by six to 245 on Thursday, the Ministry of Public Health said was cited as saying by the media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan rose by six to 245 on Thursday, the Ministry of Public Health said was cited as saying by the media.

Five new cases were confirmed in the capital of Kabul and one in the central Daykundi province, according to the ministry's figures seen by the Tolo News website.

The number of confirmed virus-related deaths remained at four.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told reporters that Afghanistan had received aid from the United Arab Emirates, with help from China due to arrive later in the day.