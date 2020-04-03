UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Afghanistan Rises To 245 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:54 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 245 - Health Ministry

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan rose by six to 245 on Thursday, the Ministry of Public Health said was cited as saying by the media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan rose by six to 245 on Thursday, the Ministry of Public Health said was cited as saying by the media.

Five new cases were confirmed in the capital of Kabul and one in the central Daykundi province, according to the ministry's figures seen by the Tolo News website.

The number of confirmed virus-related deaths remained at four.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told reporters that Afghanistan had received aid from the United Arab Emirates, with help from China due to arrive later in the day.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul China United Arab Emirates Media From

Recent Stories

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

41 minutes ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

2 hours ago

Pelosi Announces Formation of House Panel to Overs ..

41 minutes ago

Democrats postpone White House nominating conventi ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.