Number of Coronavirus Cases in Armenia Grows to 2,148, Deaths Up to 33 - Authorities

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The total number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Armenia has increased by 82 to a total of 2,148 and one more person has died over the past day bringing the death toll to 33, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Friday.

The previous situation report from Armenia on Thursday stated there were 2,066 confirmed cases and 32 fatalities.

According to the response center's update issued on Friday, a total of 977 recoveries have been registered and 1,136 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

A state of emergency over COVID-19 in Armenia has been in effect since March 16 and is set to expire on May 14.

In neighboring Georgia, the case count is currently at 566, an increase of 27 since Thursday, according to the latest situation update on the website of the government's center for COVID-19 monitoring.

Six people have died and 5,243 have recovered, as of Friday.

Georgia has also declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak that is set to expire on May 22, and a curfew.

In Azerbaijan, 38 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the government's COVID-19 response center.

The total case count in Azerbaijan has thus increased to 1,804 cases, including 24 fatalities, 1,325 recoveries and 455 patients who are currently undergoing treatment, as of Friday.