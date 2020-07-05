UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Bangladesh Approaching 160,000 - Research Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has increased by 3,288 to 159,679 in the past 24 hours, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control, And Research said on Saturday.

According to the institute's dashboard, a total of 70,721 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 1,997 have died, including 29 in the preceding day.

Over 374,000 people remain in self-isolation and 309,000 have already been released from quarantine.

Despite the increase in the number of cases in the country, the Bangladeshi authorities did not extend the lockdown regime introduced on March 8. On May 31, the government announced the reopening of offices and the resumption of transport services. At the same time, authorities called on the nation to maintain social distance.

