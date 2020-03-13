Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Increases to 157 - Chief Medical Officer

The number of confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada has increased to 157 and include people in three previously unaffected provinces, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada has increased to 157 and include people in three previously unaffected provinces, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said during a press briefing on Friday.

"As of right now, we have 157 cases of COVID-19 in Canada," Tam told reporters. "Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick reported their first cases.

Tam urged Canadians to exercise caution and avoid all non-essential travel outside the country.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that Canada is in a "critical window" in the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with the number of deaths exceeding 4,720 and the number of recovered reaching 69,000 patients.