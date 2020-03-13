Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Jumps by Over 30% - Health Agency Data

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada has grown by 35 to 138, updated government data revealed.

According to the latest Health Canada update released Thursday, there are now 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province of Ontario up, 46 cases in British Columbia, 19 cases in Alberta and 13 cases in Quebec.

The growing number of cases has led the province of Ontario to extend March break in the province by another two weeks to April 5 and has spurred multiple provinces to ban mass public gatherings.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu testified before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday and said that between 30 and 70 percent of Canadians could eventually be infected with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.