UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Canada Jumps By Over 30% - Health Agency Data

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Jumps by Over 30% - Health Agency Data

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada has grown by 35 to 138, updated government data revealed.

According to the latest Health Canada update released Thursday, there are now 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province of Ontario up, 46 cases in British Columbia, 19 cases in Alberta and 13 cases in Quebec.

The growing number of cases has led the province of Ontario to extend March break in the province by another two weeks to April 5 and has spurred multiple provinces to ban mass public gatherings.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu testified before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday and said that between 30 and 70 percent of Canadians could eventually be infected with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

World Canada Died Ontario Columbia March April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

3 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

3 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

3 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

3 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.