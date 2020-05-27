UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Canada Nears 87,000, Death Toll At 6,671 - Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Nears 87,000, Death Toll at 6,671 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 86,928 on Wednesday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 86,928 on Wednesday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed.

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related death toll rose to 6,671, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 48,598 - and 4,139 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 26,483 confirmed cases and 2,155 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Wednesday, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 351,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World Canada Died Ontario March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending rules relati ..

17 minutes ago

Proposals on Recovery Fund, 2021-2027 Budget to Be ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-US Presidential Candidate Gabbard Retracts Defa ..

2 minutes ago

Pence Promotes Katie Miller as Communications Dire ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Threatens 'Big Action' Against Social Media ..

2 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Against IS to Hold Virtual Minist ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.