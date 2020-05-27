Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Nears 87,000, Death Toll at 6,671 - Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 86,928 on Wednesday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related death toll rose to 6,671, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 48,598 - and 4,139 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 26,483 confirmed cases and 2,155 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Wednesday, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 351,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.