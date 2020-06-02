UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:57 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Rises to 92,151, Death Toll at 7,344 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 92,151 on Tuesday, Public Health Agency data revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 92,151 on Tuesday, Public Health Agency data revealed.

The virus-related death toll rose to 7,344, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 51,354 - and 4,661 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 28,709 confirmed cases and 2,293 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Ontario and Quebec account for more than 86 percent of all infections and 94 percent of deaths in Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 6.3 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 376,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

