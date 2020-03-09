UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Canada Swells To 71 - Chief Medical Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease has reached 71, the country's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease has reached 71, the country's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday.

"In Canada, as of right now, we have 71 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 nationally," Tam said at a press briefing. "Including 34 in Ontario, 27 in British Columbia, 4 in Quebec and 6 in Alberta."

Canadian authorities have confirmed 14 new infections since Saturday.

New cases include six patients from the first leg of the Grand Princess cruise, a male in his 60s returning from Washington, DC and a female returning from France.

Tam said that the risk to Canadians remains low but cautioned that the situation can change at any moment. Canada so far has only seen one case of community transmission - a BC a woman in her 50s with no recent travel history, she added.

Tam said that more than 110,000 have been infected globally in 100 different countries, with monitoring sites reporting upward of 3,800 deaths.

