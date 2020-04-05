Number of Coronavirus Cases in Egypt Surpasses 1,000 - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Sun 05th April 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Egypt now has over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 85 new COVID-19 cases having been registered in the past day, the country's Health Ministry informs.

On Friday, spokesman of the Egyptian Health Ministry Khaled Mugahed said that the country had recorded 86 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which was the highest daily increase for Egypt. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Egypt as of Friday was 865, including 58 fatalities and 201 recoveries.

On Saturday, the health ministry's spokesman said that 85 new coronavirus cases had been registered in Egypt, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Egypt to 1,070.

The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 71; over 240 people have recovered.

According to Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed, the fast growth of coronavirus cases in the country was not unexpected, even though Egypt so far has had one of the world's slowest rates of the spread of COVID-19. The country's rate of COVID-19 cases per one million of population is 0.4 as compared to 17-500 per million in other middle Eastern countries.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 1 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and over 64,000 deaths from COVID-19.

