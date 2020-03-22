Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Passes 320 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) A total of 20 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered over the past day in Estonia and that brings the total toll to 326, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of today, there are 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Estonia, the number of people infected is likely to be higher," the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that 3,229 tests for the virus were conducted across the country starting from January 31.

A total of 14 people remain in hospitals, and two of them in intensive care.

The authorities stated that the majority of infected people were middle-aged and had relatively mild symptoms.

"Most patients with coronavirus have mild symptoms. According to current data, the average infected person in Estonia is middle-aged and there is no clear difference between women and men. Among infected, there are few children and elderly people," the statement read.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 316,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, with over 13,500 deaths.