UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Estonia Passes 320 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Passes 320 - Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) A total of 20 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered over the past day in Estonia and that brings the total toll to 326, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of today, there are 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Estonia, the number of people infected is likely to be higher," the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that 3,229 tests for the virus were conducted across the country starting from January 31.

A total of 14 people remain in hospitals, and two of them in intensive care.

The authorities stated that the majority of infected people were middle-aged and had relatively mild symptoms.

"Most patients with coronavirus have mild symptoms. According to current data, the average infected person in Estonia is middle-aged and there is no clear difference between women and men. Among infected, there are few children and elderly people," the statement read.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 316,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, with over 13,500 deaths.

Related Topics

World Estonia January March Women Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

41 minutes ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

1 hour ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

3 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.