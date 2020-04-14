Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Reaches 1,373 - Health Authorities

Estonia registered 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Baltic country to 1,373, the Health Board said on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Estonia registered 45 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Baltic country to 1,373, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

"COVID-19 was confirmed among 1,373 people in different regions of Estonia ...

Four elderly patients died over the past day, and 31 people died overall during the pandemic; 115 patients were discharged," the health authority said.

According to the board, 146 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals.

The Estonian government has declared a state of emergency that will be in place until May 1 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.