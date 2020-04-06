UrduPoint.com
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Estonia Surpasses 1,100 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Surpasses 1,100 - Health Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A total of 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered over the last day in Estonia, bringing the total toll to 1,108, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"A total of 1,108 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among the residents of Estonia in various regions of the country. Since January 31, more than 21,000 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Estonia. There are 129 patients in a hospital, including 14 connected to ventilators. In total, 19 people have died as a result of the pandemic, 62 patients were discharged from hospitals," the statement said.

On March 12, the Estonian government declared a state of emergency until May 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the government has temporarily restricted the entrance of foreigners to the country.

In neighboring Latvia, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased by nine over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 542, according to the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Given the epidemiological situation, the Latvian authorities have also declared a state of emergency in the country. All international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities are closed.

