Number of Coronavirus Cases in France Jumps by 1,600 in 24 Hours to 12,612

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel COVID-19 virus in France increased by more than 1,600 in the past 24 hours, to a total of 12,612, Health Minister Jerome Salomon said Friday.

"As of today, 12,612 people have contracted coronavirus infection in France, the death toll stands at 450," Salomon said during a daily briefing.

According to the minister, 5,226 coronavirus-infected people have been hospitalized, with 1,297 people staying in serious condition in intensive care.