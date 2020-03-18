UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In France Rises By 1,400 In Past 24 Hours To Total Of 9,134

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Number of Coronavirus Cases in France Rises by 1,400 in Past 24 Hours to Total of 9,134

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) France registered 1,400 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours bringing the total of 9,134, while deaths increased by 89 during the same period to total 264, Health Minister Jerome Salomon said Wednesday.

"We now have 9,134 patients ...

264 people died," Salomon said during a daily briefing.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 as a pandemic.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a total of 203,529 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in 157 countries, with death toll worldwide reaching 8,205 people.

Related Topics

World France Died Same March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China ..

2 minutes ago

Le Mans 24-hour race postponed from June to Septem ..

2 minutes ago

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

5 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 deaths jump to 104: health authorities ..

5 minutes ago

Dr. Yasmin reviews arrangements to combat threat o ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.